Educationists to discuss steps to make Rajasthan a global leader: Minister

Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Experts from the education sector and policy makers will brainstorm at a meeting here on Wednesday on innovations to make Rajasthan a global leader in the field, said Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

The Education Department will organise 'Education Pre-Summit 2024' on Wednesday, under 'Rising Rajasthan global Investment Summit' scheduled to be held in Jaipur next month, in which experts would try to give a new direction to the education sector in the state, the Minister said.

Dilawar said the objective of the pre-summit includes improving the quality of education in government schools, adopting new educational approaches and innovations, encouraging skill development and promoting investment in the field of education.

Measures to make education employment-oriented instead of limiting it to bookish knowledge will also be discussed at the pre-summit, said a statement.

The chief guests at the pre-summit will be Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Berwa, it said.

'Education Pre-Summit 2024' will not only give new momentum and direction to the education system in Rajasthan, but also help in establishing the state as a major hub in the field of education.

This initiative of the state government will pave the way for innovation in the education sector of Rajasthan and make it globally competitive, said an official.

The pre-summit would also discuss issues related to promoting innovation and technological advancement in education.

Digital education, e-learning, smart classes, computer education, and new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and EdTech will be used in government schools of Rajasthan to provide education to students in a modern way, the minister said.

The pre-summit will discuss how these technologies can be used to make education more attractive and effective. Special importance is likely to been given to skill development in the Education Pre-Summit, he said.

"Through this summit, the Rajasthan government wants to ensure that every child in the state can get quality education and move towards a bright future. This initiative of 'Rising Rajasthan' will add new dimensions to the education system of the state and prove to be helpful in giving Rajasthan a prominent place in the field of education in the coming years," said the statement.

