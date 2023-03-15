Infosys Foundation Collaborates with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans to Foster Learning for Army Widows and Children

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) to provide educational grants and scholarships worth INR 30 crore to widows and children of army personnel, who have been impacted through physical casualty.

Through this collaboration, more than 14,000 widows and children of army personnel from across the country will be able to advance their educational journey. This benefit will be extended to individuals wanting to pursue education from classes 1 to 12, graduation, post-graduation, professional courses, and grants towards computer literacy.

Infosys Foundation has a long-standing and unwavering commitment towards the Indian armed forces. Since 2016, Infosys Foundation has supported the Rehabilitation and Welfare section of the Indian Army with financial support to thousands of widows, and the next of kin of physical casualties, with grants amounting to INR 40 crore.

“We appreciate the support of the Infosys Foundation in creating avenues through which widows and children of Indian Army personnel who suffered physical casualties can restart and accelerate their educational journey. This will provide the necessary financial assistance to families of many such army personnel to empower them with a powerful tool like education, that will undoubtedly impact their lives positively, and bring about change”, said, Brigadier Vikas Bharadwaj – Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV).

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “Our long-standing collaboration with the defence forces, along with education being a core pillar of Infosys Foundation’s vision, will further help this initiative to equip Army widows and children with knowledge levers that can help them realize their full potential. This collaboration is also aimed at inspiring them to achieve their aspirations, while being financially secure.”