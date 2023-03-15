ASPRIE Organizes Young Academicians Conclave to Discuss Ways for Self-Reliance Using Indian Knowledge System

Hyderabad: ASPRIE in collaboration with ABRSM and University of Hyderabad organised a one-day “Young Academicians Conclave” on the theme Indian Knowledge System for Self-Reliance and Sustainable Development: Mission 2047” at Centre for Cultural Resource and Training, Hyderabad. The event aimed to bring together academicians, policy makers, and administrators to discuss the Indian Knowledge System and its importance for self-reliance and sustainable development.

The keynote speaker, Shri. Rajiv Malhotra, author and founder, Infinity Foundation, talked about the frameworks used by vested interests in the west to distort Indian social values, culture, and religious traditions and institutes. According to him, these frameworks are used to colonise India in another way.

He exhorted that young academicians to keep on countering the false narrative being propagated against our Bharat. He advised them to come up with our own national interest books and publications to put the facts in perspective. Recently, Shri. Rajiv Malhotra came out with a new publication titled, “Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0”.

During the event, several dignitaries and speakers addressed the audience. Prof. N Kishan, President, ABRSM-Telangana emphasised the objectives of ABRSM and its role in bringing the academicians, policy makers, and administrators onto a single platform to deliberate on the Indian Knowledge Systems. Guntha Laxman, National Joint Organizing Secretary, ABRSM, spoke about the need to develop and propagate narratives that counter the anti-national narratives of the left liberal intellectuals that hurt Bharat’s interests.

K Madhavi Latha, Chairperson, Virinchi Hospitals, highlighted the importance of inculcating Indian values, sciences, and contributions made by Indians in the field of science and technology since ancient times into the Indian education system. According to her, this would help children gain self-confidence and respect for who they are, just like the American school education system exposes children to American values, achievements, and contributions to the world from an early age.

Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of developing a deciphering understanding of the ancient India Knowledge Systems so that no negative narrative can impact us.

The event also saw other dignitaries, including K Aravinda Rao, former DGP, Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIM Nagpur, Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, NAAC and NBA, Prof.Vijaya Viswanatham, Head, Infinity Foundation, India, Dr. Nagaraju Paturi, Director, Indic Academy, and Dr Vinayak Rajat Bhar, Associate Professor, Chanakya University, who shared their views on the Indian Knowledge System and its relevance in today’s world.

The Young Academicians Conclave organised by ASPRIE in collaboration with ABRSM and University of Hyderabad provided a platform for academicians, policy makers, and administrators to come together and discuss the Indian Knowledge System and its importance for self-reliance and sustainable development. More than two hundred delegates representing various universities and academic institutions from across South India took part in the conclave.

