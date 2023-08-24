ED raids premises of Punjab ex-Congress minister, his aides

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided premises of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his close aides in a money laundering investigation, officials said.

The raids were carried out at around 20 locations. Many officers connected with the Food and Supplies Department have also been facing allegations of irregularities and allegations of receiving kickbacks in food procurement and transportation when Ashu was the minister in the previous Congress government.

The former minister and his associates have been facing a case registered on August 16, 2022, by the state Vigilance Bureau in connection with multi-crore scam of allotment of labour and cartage tenders to contractors.

Contractor Telu Ram had, during interrogation by the Vigilance Bureau, had blamed the former minister for involvement in the scam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.