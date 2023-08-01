ED gets complaint against Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now received a complaint against actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan of being associated with a shady financial entity.

State BJP leader Shankudeb Panda personally lodged this complaint against Jahan at ED’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Monday evening.

Sources said that while Panda filed this complaint he was accompanied by some individuals who were allegedly duped by the financial entity where the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency in North 24 Parganas district was an erstwhile director.

In his complaint to the central agency, Panda alleged that the said entity christened Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited received an amount of nearly Rs 6,00,000 from the duped investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years.

Though they had not received those residential flats as yet, complained Panda and his accompanying duped investors, the directors of the said entity, including Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

“This is a clear case of financial scam. A case was filed earlier in the court in the matter. The court even asked the Trinamool Congress MP to be present at the court, which she defied. So we are compelled to approach the ED in the matter,” Panda said.

Jahan was in the midst of controversy after the infamous Park Street gang-rape of an Anglo-Indian woman in February 2012. There were allegations against Jahan of giving shelter to the prime accused in the case, Kader Khan. The victim, who died in March 2015, became a lead face of anti-rape campaign before her death. Khan is still absconding.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she was fielded from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district which she successfully contested.

--IANS

src/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.