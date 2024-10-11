ED conducts search operations in Delhi, Mumbai in connection with drugs seizure

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Enforcement (ED), Delhi Zonal Office has conducted search operations at various locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on Friday in connection with the case of seizure of a consignment of narcotic and psychotropic substances viz. 'Cocaine' and 'Hydroponic Marijuana' weighing over 602 kg by Special Cell, Delhi Police.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR dated October 2 registered by Delhi Police against 4 persons namely Tushar Goel, Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui and Bharat Kumar.

Thereafter, a seizure of approximately 602 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances viz. Cocaine (562 kg approx.) and Hydroponic Marijuana (40 kg approx.) was made on the same day by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police and four persons were arrested.

ED investigation revealed that the main accused Tushar Goel alias Dikki had stored the above consignment of Narcotic substances at his family-owned godown in Mahipalpur.

It is also revealed that Tushar had visited Dubai and Thailand in June this year and had met his other associates in order to plan the movement and distribution of narcotic drugs.

It is also revealed that the accused Tushar Goel was in connivance with a Dubai-based mastermind who has previously also been linked with the supply of Cocaine and other Narcotic and Psychotropic substances.

Based on this information, searches were carried out at the residential premises of Tushar Goel in Vasant Enclave and Rajouri Garden and his associates Himanshu Kumar and Bharat Kumar in Prem Nagar and Nalasolpara in Mumbai, respectively.

Further, search operations were also conducted at the business premises of the companies viz. Tushar Books Publication Private Limited, Tulip Publications Private Limited and ABN Buildtech Private Limited in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area and also in Gurugram.

These companies are owned and controlled by Tushar Goel and his family members. The searches have resulted in the recovery of key financial documents which have details of the financial activities of the accused as well as the details regarding the movable and immovable properties of the accused and their family members.

Further investigation is under progress, the ED said.

