ED attaches properties of criminal in Bihar

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 12 immovable properties worth Rs 62 lakh belonging to Niranjan Singh, alias Niranjan Mandal, a notorious criminal of Bihar and his family members in a money laundering case.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation against Niranjan Mandal and others based on FIRs received from Economic Offence Unit, Patna, Bihar wherein five FIRs were filed for offences covered under sections of IPC, and Arms Act.

It is alleged that Niranjan Mandal has been involved in criminal activities and acquired huge immovable properties.

The ED investigation has revealed that Niranjan Mandal, along with his son Rajesh Kumar Singh, alias Rajesh Mandal, acquired immovable properties to the tune of Rs 62 lakh in his name and in the name of his family members with proceeds of crime generated in cash from various criminal activities.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.