East China on guard as Typhoon Bebinca nears

Beijing, Sep 14 (IANS) Eastern Chinese regions are recalling ships to port and monitoring risks of flash floods and geological disasters amid warnings of strong rain caused by the approaching Typhoon Bebinca.

From Sunday night to Monday morning, Typhoon Bebinca will make landfall along the coast from Taizhou, Zhejiang to Qidong, Jiangsu, and cause tremendous rain, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has launched a Level-IV emergency response for typhoons and flooding in provincial regions of Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian and Jiangsu, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Level-IV response is the lowest level in China's four-tier emergency response system.

