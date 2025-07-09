East Bengal FC sign talented defender Martand Raina on a three-year contract

Kolkata, July 9 (IANS) East Bengal FC have announced the signing of talented defender Martand Raina from Rajasthan United FC on a three-year contract. The Rajasthan-born defender will wear the jersey number 16. Raina, a standout performer in the 2024-25 I-League season, has been roped in to add versatility to EEB’s backline.

Thrilled to embark on his journey with East Bengal FC, Raina said, “I am honoured to join a club with such a rich legacy and passionate fan base. I am no stranger to Bengal football, having represented Adamas United previously. This is a huge opportunity for me as I look forward to contributing to East Bengal’s success and making the supporters proud through my performances.”

The towering centre-back is known for his precise interceptions, aerial prowess, and ability to contribute offensively. In last season’s I-League, Raina made 21 appearances, clocking 1,766 minutes and scoring four goals in the process. In fact, he was the highest-scoring centre-back in the tournament.

Raina’s arrival is expected to complement East Bengal’s existing defenders, allowing for a more resilient and balanced unit under Head Coach Oscar Bruzon’s guidance.

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Bruzon said, “Raina was one of the most effective and consistent performers in the I-League last season. We prioritised signing him to bolster our defense and intensify the competition for a spot in the starting XI.”

Welcoming Raina to the Red & Gold Brigade, Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East Bengal FC, said, “Raina is a key addition to our squad as we aim to solidify our defense and build a competitive team for the upcoming season. It is our conscious endeavour to promote the top talents from the I-League and ensure that they serve East Bengal for quite some time. Raina’s incredible consistency in the I-League last season drew our attention towards him. We believe he can step up to the next level and contribute to the club’s success.”

