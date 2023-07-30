Earthquake strikes off Indonesia

Jakarta, July 30 (IANS) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake happened at 18:19 Jakarta time (1119 GMT) with its epicentre at 21 km northwest of East Halmahera Regency, and a depth of 51 km under-land, the agency added on Saturday.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, the agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

