EAM Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov, discusses bilateral cooperation

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov here on the sidelines of the 2025 BRICS Summit during which the two leaders held discussions on bilateral cooperation among other key issues.

Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister wrote: "Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025. Discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and SCO."

EAM Jaishankar also shared a photo along with the Russian Foreign Minister.

The meeting assumes significance as it took place on a day when the BRICS leaders condemned the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in which 26 innocent lives were lost. Following the dastardly attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched retaliatory military action 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

And notably, Russia, besides condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, maintained that it stands in solidarity with India for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Moscow's stand was conveyed in the month of May this year when an all-party delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with senior members of the Russian Federation Council, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs in the Russian capital to reaffirm the united stand against terrorism.

During the meeting, the Russian side strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated its solidarity with India in the global fight against terrorism in all its forms.

"The All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other senators. The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have shared position in the fight against terrorism," the Embassy of India in Russia then posted on X.

"Together in the fight against terrorism!," the post added.

The visit was part of India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“In the context of the Indian government's continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in furtherance of India's principled and resolute stand against the menace of terrorism, an All-Party Delegation comprising Members of Parliament and a senior diplomat is undertaking a visit to Russia from May 22 to May 24, 2025. The delegation would carry forth the country's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Embassy of India in Russia had then said in a statement.

