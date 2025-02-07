EAM Jaishankar meets Greek Foreign Minister, discuss ways to advance multifaceted India-Greece ties

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has met with Greece's Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, to discuss ways to advance the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

The discussions on Thursday focused on key areas such as shipping, trade, investment, connectivity, culture, mobility, and artificial intelligence.

EAM Jaishankar stressed that the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the India-Mediterranean Connect would be the major focus of the next phase of India-Greece relations.

He also assured India's "fullest support" to Greece during its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2025-26.

In a post on Thursday on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet my friend FM George Gerapetritis of Greece this evening in Delhi. Held a very productive conversation on advancing our multifaceted relations, focusing on shipping, trade & investment, connectivity, mobility, AI, and cultural ties. Also discussed are IMEC and India-Mediterranean Connect, which will be a major focus of the next phase of our relations. Appreciate his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. Assured India's fullest support to Greece for its non-permanent membership of the UNSC for 2025-26."

The EAM on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in New Delhi and emphasised increasing trade, investment, and connectivity between both countries.

Welcoming the Greek delegation headed by Gerapetritis, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's growing relationship with Greece, noting frequent Prime Ministerial visits exchanged between both countries.

Gerapetritis expressed Greece's willingness to upscale bilateral relations in all respects, including tourism, culture, and trade.

"In the last couple of years, the bilateral relations between Greece and India have been upscaled tremendously... We would like to upscale our bilateral relations in all respects, including tourism, culture, and trade. As members of the UNSC, we would like to echo the voice of India within the United Nations. We would also like to be reliable interlocutors in the EU-India relationship. It is a unique opportunity for us when we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations," he said.

Gerapetritis is currently on an official visit to India to enhance diplomatic and strategic ties.

His visit is expected to further strengthen India-Greece relations, expanding cooperation in strategic, economic, and diplomatic spheres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.