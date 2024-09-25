EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Spain, Bolivia, Guayana, Moldova, Cyprus in New York

New York, Sep 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Spain, Bolivia, Guayana, Moldova, Cyprus, and EU Commissioner for Climate Action, and discussed bilateral ties on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday held a "good conversation" on bilateral cooperation as well as on Ukraine and West Asia with Spain's Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares. After the meeting, the EAM in a post on social media platform X said: "Delighted to meet FM @jmalbares of Spain this afternoon in NY. Good conversation on our bilateral cooperation as well as on Ukraine and West Asia."

Interacting with his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa Lunda, EAM Jaishankar spoke about advancing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. "Happy to meet FM @CelindaBolivia in New York today. Spoke about advancing our bilateral cooperation," he posted on X.

The EAM also discussed the bilateral partnership with Guayana's Foreign Minister Hugh Hilton Todd. After their meeting, the EAM in a post on X said: "Pleasure as always meeting FM Hugh Hilton Todd of Guayana today on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Our bilateral partnership has been steadily progressing in various dimensions. Look forward to its further growth."

Similarly, with Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, EAM Jaishankar discussed the potential for cooperation in investment, education and tourism. Besides, they also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

The EAM's interaction with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos was primarily focused on ongoing developments in West Asia and their larger implications. After their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X said: "A good conversation with FM @ckombos from Cyprus on sidelines of #UNGA79 today. We focussed on ongoing developments in West Asia and their larger implications. Also discussed taking our bilateral cooperation forward."

The EAM also met EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra and appreciated the latter's support for deepening the partnership between India and the EU. "Always good to see dear friend and EU Commissioner @WBHoekstra, this time on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Appreciate his support for deepening 🇮🇳 🇪🇺 partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after their talks.

The EAM earlier attended a meeting with his counterpart from G4 nations -- Germany, Japan and Brazil and also met France's new Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro as well as Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.