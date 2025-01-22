EAM Jaishankar flags Rubio's first bilateral was with him

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he was delighted to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for "his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office".

EAM Jaishankar and Rubio met shortly after a meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers, which was the first foreign policy engagement not only for Rubio but also for the Trump administration.

Rubio also met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya shortly after.

Both Australia and Japan are close treaty partners of the US -- Australia is a part of the Five Eyes, the closest intelligence-sharing arrangement in the democratic world, with Canada, Britain, and New Zealand. Japan has a security pact with the US.

"Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assuming office as Secretary of State."

"Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate."

"Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues."

"Look forward to working closely with him to advance our strategic cooperation."

EAM Jaishankar also posted pictures of his meeting with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, his second.

"Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome oriented agenda," the EAM wrote further on X.

The Ministers had this to say about the Quad meeting: "Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong & Takeshi Iwaya for their participation."

"Significant that the Quad Foreign Ministerial Meeting took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states."

"Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda, and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good."

