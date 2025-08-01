Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United to begin title defence; 1 Ladakh FC set for historic debut

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Defending champions NorthEast United FC will begin their title defence on Saturday when they take on Malaysian Armed Forces FT (ATM FA) in a Group E clash on Matchday 9 of the 134th Durand Cup, in Shillong - the Scotland of the East.

In a separate fixture, 1 Ladakh FC will mark a historic moment as they make their national tournament debut in a Group C encounter against Tribhuvan Army FC in Jamshedpur.

All eyes will be on Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where NorthEast United FC, fresh from their dramatic 2024 title triumph over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, will look to begin their campaign with purpose.

Under head coach Juan Pedro Benali, who recently signed an extension until 2027, the Highlanders will arrive with continuity, confidence, and an eye on back-to-back titles. Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who netted a record 23 goals in the 2024–25 ISL season, will be a key threat up front. He will be supported by seasoned campaigners like Néstor Albiach, Michel Zabaco, and Gurmeet Singh.

“The team has been working diligently over the past three weeks, and we believe we are well-prepared and focused for our opening match. For us, it’s the first final we have to play if we want to defend our title,” said Benali.

Their opponents, the Malaysian Armed Forces FT, will be looking to bounce back from a heavy 0–6 defeat to Shillong Lajong FC in their opener. Despite the result, the team remains focused and determined.

“This will be our second match of the tournament, and we are determined to improve. NorthEast United is a strong side with good attacking quality, but we are focused on sticking to our structure and playing with discipline,” said Masrizar bin Mizalan, assistant coach of Malaysian Armed Forces FT.

Adding a touch of glamour and loyalty to the occasion, Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham will be in attendance at the stadium, continuing his tradition of standing by the team during key fixtures.

Earlier in the day, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, 1 Ladakh FC will create history as they become the first club from the Himalayan region of Ladakh to compete in the Durand Cup.

Embodying their values, the team travelled to Jamshedpur by train, consciously reducing their carbon footprint. Their eco-friendly jerseys, inspired by Ladakhi culture and Buddhist symbolism, are already drawing attention for fusing environmental advocacy with football.

Tribhuvan Army has featured in multiple Durand editions and brings physicality and composure. On the other hand,1 Ladakh FC, with a spirited blend of local youth talent and experienced names from across India, are ready to test their mettle against a seasoned Tribhuvan Army FC at the Furnace.

In Group C and E, Jamshedpur FC and Shillong Lajong FC, respectively, have already registering commanding wins in their opening two matches, putting the pressure on the remaining teams. For NorthEast United FC and 1 Ladakh FC, a winning start will be crucial to stay in contention to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Armed Forces FT and Tribhuvan Army FC, both reeling from opening losses, will be eager to bounce back and keep their knockout hopes alive.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.