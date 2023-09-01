DU to declare spot admission results for 5,000 vacant seats

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Delhi University conducted spot admission round of undergraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 for about 5,000 seats lying vacant and seat allocations will be declared on Friday at 5 p.m.

According to the university administration, the selected candidates will be required to accept the allocated seats by September 3.

Students getting admission in Delhi University on the basis of the spot round will also have to pay the fees by September 5.

More than 65,900 of the total 71,000 undergraduate seats at Delhi University have been filled with the conclusion of the third round of seat allocation.

At least 65,937 overall admissions have taken place so far at DU, the officials associated with the admission department said.

Delhi University had last week announced the spot round to fill up the last of its remaining seats in undergraduate courses.

The application window for the spot admission round was open from the evening of August 29 to August 30.

Admissions to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes were provided through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Applicants who had applied for CSAS (UG)-2023 but had not been allotted seats in any college until the announcement of the spot admission round can now participate in this process.

The university has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions in spot admission round-I. To be considered in the spot admission round, candidates must choose the option for the spot round through their dashboard.

The university said that accepting the allotted seat in the spot admission round is mandatory. Failure to accept the seat during the spot admission round will result in the candidate's eligibility for admission being terminated in the Undergraduate Admission Portal (UOD).

During the spot admission round, there will be no options for 'upgrade' or 'withdraw.'

The Registrar of Delhi University stated that the seats allocated during the spot admission round will be final. Candidates who opt for an upgrade in any specific additional quota will be considered only for an upgrade in that particular additional quota.

