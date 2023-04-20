Drunk man sleeping on track saved as train driver reacts fast

Patna, April 20 (IANS) A drunk man sleeping on the rail tracks in Bihar's Supaul on Thursday was saved as the driver of an approaching train reacted to peoples' warnings and applied emergency brakes in time, officials said.

The incident occurred at RSM School near railway crossing on Supaul-Forbesganj rail section.

Local residents spotted a man sleeping in a drunken state in the middle of the track and tried to remove him from there, even as a passenger train was approaching. Some people then ran towards the train and signalled the driver to stop. The driver realised something was wrong, so he applied emergency brakes and stopped the train.

The drunk man was removed and then the train went towards its destination. None of the passengers were hurt due to the use of the emergency brake.

