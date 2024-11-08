Drawing plentifully from myth and reality, Chhath Puja honours elemental forces of nature (IANS Book Review)

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As the grand folk festival of Chhath Puja came to a close on Friday with devotees and the faithful offering prayers and salutations to the rising Sun, the four-day-long festival marked by strict adherence to rituals, not just by the 'vrati' (the person undertaking the observance) but also by their entire family, is evoking curiosity among those who do not celebrate it, given its rising prominence and observance beyond its original catchment area.

Over the past years, this festival has gained prominence as a state-specific one from Bihar, although its practice transcends geographical limits and has reached the places where Chhath devotees reside in significant numbers.

For those who celebrate, the bustle in homes for the preparations, the clearing and sanitising of the space for the puja, and the extra-mindful and cautious conduct of all those involved often leave the unfamiliar wondering about this elaborate, ritual-oriented festival of strict customs.

Explaining the phenomenon of Chhath, designer-turned-author Ekisha Singh makes it easy for the curious to understand with her debut book "Chhath: Worshipping the Sun, Celebrating Nature" (Rupa, 191 pages, Rs 295). Drawing plentifully from mythology and practicality of the season and the significance of the festival, she demonstrates how the Chhath puja is a combination of faith, gratitude, and reverence for nature in its most predominant and life-sustaining forms: the Sun and water.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister, Mother Chhati (Shashti), this four-day-long festival is marked by rigorous fasting, purification and prayers in gratitude, seeking their blessing for the well-being of the family and prosperity.

Although not gender-specific, more women commonly undertake the rituals than men. Each day of the festival is marked by a distinct set of rituals, the most spectacular ones being on the last two days when prayers and salutations are offered by the 'vrati', standing waist-deep in water, to the setting Sun first, and then to the rising Sun the next day, which marks the conclusion of the festival.

Ekisha Singh contends that the gesture of worshipping the setting Sun signifies that "The one who sets is destined to rise". Tracing the custom back to the Rig Veda, she notes that the worship of the Sun signifies acknowledging it as the "soul of the world", and as the "creator of the universe". In fact, the Gayatri Mantra exemplifies the Sun as the source of wisdom, according to prominent philosopher and former Indian President S. Radhakrishnan and seer, Sri Aurobindo.

Elaborating on the origins of this practice and ancient beliefs associated with it, the author stresses the ascetic nature of consuming minimal food and drawing energy from the Sun. The evolution of beliefs and practices from revering the most rudimentary forces of nature—the Sun (and water)—to incorporating totems, has lent distinctness of this practice in different households, while still upholding its fundamental principles most strictly.

The author also goes on to shed light on the varied rituals of Chhath Puja in her detailed account. Beginning with the ‘Nahay Khay’ ritual, the 'vrati' prepares a simple meal of rice, lentils and bottle gourd. The second day called ‘Kharna’ is a day of a strict fast when the 'vrati' prepares the ceremonial prasad of roti and kheer, to offer to god and then ends her fast by eating that prasad. The prasad is often accompanied by a banana to be served to family and friends who visit.

The second day is also a day of fast when the devotee, without consuming food or water, prepares the main prasad of the occasion, 'thekua', and arranges for the elaborate ritual of Sandhya Araghya, or the evening offerings to the setting Sun on the third day. The last ritual at dawn the next day is considered most auspicious, being the day the 'vrati' ends the long undertaking and 'thekua' along with other prasad of fruits and some vegetables is distributed.

This entire exercise reiterates the significance of water and thriving cultures that are centred around water.

The Chhath festival also holds a rich agricultural heritage - as the offerings to the deity are distinctly fresh crops of the season, and a deep connection with rivers, symbolising the importance of water to human life.

A graphic designer and a storyteller by profession, Ekisha Singh's art explores the evolutionary trajectory of Sun worship, focusing on the synthesis of mythological elements and local folklore, and discerning the cultural implication of this synthesis on the involved communities.

