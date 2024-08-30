Draft electoral roll extracts for Kashmiri migrants published

Jammu, Aug 30 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Election Department has published the draft electoral roll extracts of Kashmiri migrants, which aims to enhance their electoral participation in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Additionally, it has mapped 19 special polling stations in Jammu to the camps and zones individually, ensuring that every zone has at least one special polling station.

"Draft electoral roll extracts have been generated from actual voter lists and published for information of Kashmiri migrants to submit any claims of omission of names, or opting to vote at their original polling station in Kashmir valley or opting for voting through postal ballot and seven days' time period has been given to furnish such claims," the office of the J&K Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement on Thursday.

These draft electoral roll extracts without photographs prepared for the respective zone/special polling stations have been placed at all zonal offices, as well as the office of Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K. The migrant voters can also check them on the website www.jkmigrantrelief.nic.in, it said.

Further, the electors can visit the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K (ceo.jk.gov.in) for more details.

All the electors figuring in the draft electoral roll extract as well as those whose names do not figure in the draft electoral roll extract are hereby informed to approach the Office of the Assistant Returning Officer, Migrants, Jammu or their respective Zonal Officers (Nodal Officers) or Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The claims or objections in writing as per the prescribed format must be submitted within seven days of publication of the notification, the statement added.

The electors can also call or WhatsApp regarding any queries on 9484320655 and 948432065.

These steps follow the significant strides taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as it introduced an inclusive and hassle-free scheme for Kashmiri migrants in exercising their right to franchise for the voters having their votes registered in Assembly constituencies in Kashmir, the statement said.

To make voting easier for Kashmiri migrants, the ECI has set up 19 special polling stations in Jammu along with one special polling station in Udhampur and four special polling stations in New Delhi. All these polling stations are aligned with the registered zones of residence for Kashmiri migrants, it added.

