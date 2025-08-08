DPL 2025: All-round brilliance powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-run win over New Delhi Tigers

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance to secure a thrilling 10-run victory over New Delhi Tigers in a high-scoring match in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

Purani Dilli 6 posted 200/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a scintillating knock from Samarth Seth, who anchored the innings with a fluent 80 off 46 balls. His innings, marked by elegant strokeplay and timely acceleration, laid a solid foundation for a big total.

He was well-supported by Pranav Pant, who played a steady hand with 46 off 36 deliveries, and Vansh Bedi, who provided the fireworks with a blistering 31 off just 9 balls. Together, they powered the side to the 200-run mark. Among the bowlers, Pankaj Jaswal stood out for the Tigers, claiming 3 wickets for 28 runs in his full quota of four overs.

In response, New Delhi Tigers lost a couple of early wickets and were pushed onto the back foot. However, Shivam Gupta and Vaibhav Rawal revived the innings with a composed 55-run partnership for the third wicket. Gupta played a handy knock of 39 off 24, while Rawal led the charge with a brisk 62 off 35 deliveries, keeping the chase alive till the final overs.

But the disciplined bowling attack from Purani Dilli 6, especially from Udhav Mohan—who now holds the Purple Cap—proved too good in the end. Mohan once again delivered under pressure, returning impressive figures of 2/29 in 4 overs, helping his side defend the total and seal the win.

Brief scores:

Purani Dilli 6 200/6 in 20 overs (Samarth Seth 80, Pranav Pant 46; Pankaj Jaswal 3-28) beat New Delhi Tigers 190/7 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Rawal 62, Shivam Gupta 39; Udhav Mohan 2-29) by 10 runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.