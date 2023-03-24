Downpour, flash flood destroy houses, farmlands in Afghanistan

Mazar-i-Sharif, March 24 (IANS) Rainstorm and flash flood have destroyed residential houses and farmlands in northern Afghanistan, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said on Friday.

Heavy rains triggered destructive floods on Thursday evening, which partially damaged or utterly destroyed more than 300 houses and 3,000 acres of farmlands in Zari district of the northern Balkh province and its vicinity, Waziri told reporters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The floods have also killed numerous cattle in Zari district and adjoining areas, the official said.

There is no report of casualties, the official said, adding that rescue teams have been sent to affected areas to help the affected families.

Heavy floods have also cut off the link between Qalat, capital of Zabul province, to seven districts in Afghanistan southern region.

Afghanistan's meteorological department has reportedly predicted more rains and floods in 20 out of the country's 34 provinces in the coming days.

