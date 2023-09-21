Doubts over Raje's presence in PM's Jaipur rally after she skips Parivartan Yatra

Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) With former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje skipping the party's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in the state, the party workers as well as others have been left wondering if the senior BJP leader would be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally in Jaipur.

According to political observers, Raje's stay in Delhi in the last 10 days, at a time when veteran BJP leaders have been visiting Rajasthan to attend the Yatra, further triggered speculations of factionalism dominating the party even as Assembly polls are just a few months away.

Earlier, Raje was seen taking a "leading role" in BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Suraj Sankalp Yatra and other yatras organised before the last Assembly elections.

This time too, when the Parivartan Yatras started from four places, she was seen sharing the stage with the central leadership.

However, thereafter, she was away from these Yatras for about 18 days.

Sources close to the former Rajasthan CM say that her daughter-in-law was suffering from a life-threatening disease and her condition was critical. Her treatment is underway in Delhi.

In fact, highly-placed sources in the BJP confirmed that even before the start of Parivartan Yatra, Raje did not had a clarity about her role in the polls.

Despite this quandary, she participated enthusiastically in the Yatra when it was started.

Even as she asked questions to the leaders coming from Delhi about her role, she did not get any indication or answer.

Sources close to her claimed that she was "a bit disappointed" with the central leadership.

Surprisingly, Raje continued to maintain distance from this Yatra even in her home turf, Jhalawar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had come to attend the same visit in Jhalawar, was also asked questions on Raje's absence.

However, he said that "all was well".

Earlier, state in charge Arun Singh, during his visit to Nagaur on September 15, denied speculations of factionalism in the party and said that Raje would be seen soon.

According to sources, a vacuum has been created between the top leaders of Delhi and Vasundhara Raje, who are directly related to the Rajasthan elections.

Looking at this "deadlock", questions are being raised if Raje will attend PM Modi's rally in Jaipur on September 25.

BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra will conclude in Jaipur on September 25.

Meanwhile, Narayan Pancharia, heading the election management committee in Rajasthan, told IANS: "Raje is our senior leader and in fact she was in charge of the party's Mahasampark Abhiyan in Jharkhand where she delivered her best. She is a senior party member and has been extending all her cooperation in the party."

