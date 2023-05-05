Div Com directs DCs to organise village level camps to receive applications for claim settlement

Jammu, May 5 (IANS) Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to organise village level camps to receive applications from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Displaced Persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 to settle their claims under the Prime Minister's Development Package, an official statement said.

The Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while chairing a meeting convened to review the disposal of claims received in the districts under the PM Package.

The DCs apprised Kumar about the total number of families of displaced persons in their respective districts, number of claims received, number of applications approved and recommended for relief assistance.

It was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian government, has extended the date for receiving claim cases from the PoJK Displaced Persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 to enable left out entitled families to avail the benefits.

The Divisional Commisioner asked the DCs to expedite the process of identification of left out families in their respective districts. He also directed them to submit all completed cases to his office for providing relief assistance to eligible families under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

Kumar stressed on organising village level camps for sensitising the Displaced Persons families and to receive the applications of eligible beneficiaries and settle the pending claims of such families.

The Divisional Commissioner instructed the DCs to expedite the process to provide claim assistance to the beneficiaries and ensure that no eligible family is deprived of assistance in their respective districts.

