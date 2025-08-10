Diplomatic solution must protect both Ukraine's and Europe's security interests: European leaders

London, Aug 10 (IANS) Any diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis must protect the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe, European leaders said in a joint statement.

The joint statement was made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In the statement, released ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, the European leaders agreed that the vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They said the only path to lasting peace and security in Ukraine lies in a combination of active diplomacy, continued support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also noted that meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.

They welcomed Trump's efforts to secure peace in Ukraine and pledged continued European diplomatic support, along with "substantive military and financial support" to Ukraine through the "coalition of the willing."

The leaders also vowed to maintain and enforce restrictive measures against Russia.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed and coordinated positions on a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with several European leaders, including Starmer, Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.