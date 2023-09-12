Diniz warns Brazil players to 'keep feet on ground'

Lima, Sep 12 (IANS) Brazil manager Fernando Diniz has urged his players to remain grounded following a scintillating start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The five-time world champions marked Diniz's first game in charge of the national team by romping to a 5-1 win over Bolivia in the northern city of Belem on Friday, reports Xinhua.

"I think I inherited a team that was already very well structured," Diniz told a news conference on Monday. "We've added some things and the euphoria among fans is normal because we won 5-1 and cannot hide that the team played very well."

The result at the Mangueirao stadium left Brazil top of the 10-team South American group, ahead of Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia on goal difference.

But Diniz, who officially replaced Adenor Bacchi - better known as Tite - in May, warned that a tougher challenge would await Brazil against Peru in Lima on Tuesday.

"We need to keep our feet on the ground. Now it's another game here, away from home," Diniz said.

"We have built up a good rivalry against Peru in recent years. They have a great team, are physically strong and well prepared. We're expecting a difficult match."

Diniz said he has misgivings about Brazil's defense but insisted he would not renounce a coaching philosophy based on possession.

"I have a lot of defensive concerns but I like the team to play forward and have the ball," he said. "The only chance of not conceding a goal while playing football is when you have the ball."

