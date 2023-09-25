Dimarco's blockbuster extends Inter's perfect record in Serie A

Rome, Sep 25 (IANS) Inter Milan secured their fifth consecutive win in Serie A on Sunday, with Federico Dimarco's stunning strike ensuring a 1-0 victory over a struggling Empoli.

Inter has been in top form since the start of the new Serie A season, recording four wins in their first four matches. In contrast, Empoli had a series of defeats, failing to score in their previous games, including a 7-0 drubbing by Roma, reports Xinhua.

In the first half, the visitors dominated but couldn't find a way past Empoli's defense. Matteo Darmian's header was cleared off the line, and Marcus Thuram's goal was disallowed for offside.

Inter's persistence paid off in the 51st minute. A corner from Hakan Calhanoglu was cleared, but the ball landed at Dimarco's feet. Without hesitation, he delivered a powerful volley that found the net.

With this victory, Inter remains at the top of the table with 15 points, three points clear of second-placed AC Milan.

In other matches, Roma couldn't maintain their winning streak as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino. Romelu Lukaku's early goal was equalized by Duvan Zapata. Defending champions Napoli settled for a 0-0 draw against Bologna, with Victor Osimhen missing a penalty.

Sunday also saw Fiorentina defeat Udinese 2-0 away, while Atalanta bested Cagliari with a 2-0 scoreline.

