"A difficult period, physically and psychologically': Deschamps on Mbappe’s struggles

The 25-year-old had missed out on France’s previous international break through a knee injury and was not called up for the games against Israel and Italy. He has not scored a goal for Les Bleus since June.

France played out a goal-less draw against Israel, on the night the nation recorded their lowest ever attendance (16,611) outside of the Covid-19 pandemic, but secured qualification for the next round of UEFA Nations League. The game between France and Italy will potentially decide who will grab the top spot in League A Group 2.

"I can't be satisfied with what we produced. We should have won. We're capable of doing better. We could have done more against an opponent that was very compact and wasted a lot of time. We had the chances to win, but we weren't efficient enough. There was much more energy in the second half, but we still couldn't score," Deschamps had told reporters in the post-game conference.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.