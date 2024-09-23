At diaspora event, PM Modi projects India as confident emergent power, accelerator of peace process (2nd Ld)

Uniondale, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi projected the new perception of India on the world stage as a confident emergent power, accelerator of the peace process, and "first responder" in his address to the diaspora here on Sunday and gave his vision for transforming it into an economic and technological powerhouse.

About 15,000 people from 40 states across the US gathered at the Nassau Coliseum in this New York suburb to listen to Prime Minister Modi while reflecting on the diversity of India in their kaleidoscope of clothes, punctuating his speech with slogans of "Modi, Modi", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Before he was to speak, Prime Minister Modi responded to the resounding welcome he received as he strode into the arena, posting on X, "The warmth and energy of the Indian diaspora in New York is unparalleled".

During his hour-long speech, he covered an entire range of subjects, from his meeting with President Joe Biden on Saturday, US-India relations, and India's role in the world to Indian elections and the "extraordinary" third term he won and its mandate for his development goals.

"Today when India speaks on a global platform, the world listens," Prime Minister Modi said of India's new stature in the world. But, he added, contrasting India's ambitions with that of others, "We do not seek our dominance in the world. We want to help in the prosperity of the world."

India, he said, is a "first responder" for the crises around the world, sending out relief to countries in distress, and cited the Covid vaccines the nation dispatched across the globe.

"The India of today is emerging as a catalytic agent in the world, and the impact will be visible in every sector," he said.

The nation will also play a role in bringing peace, the Prime Minister said. "India's role will be crucial to accelerate the global peace process," he added.

"Some time ago, when I said, 'This is not the era of war', the seriousness of it was understood by all friends," he said. That was a statement he made to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, calling for an end to the Ukraine war, and it was echoed around the world.

Prime Minister Modi has visited both Moscow and Kyiv, meeting with leaders on both sides.

He intertwined the role of technology and the ambitions of millions of Indians as he looked ahead to the future.

"AI that is driving India," he said. "A for aspirational, I for India. This is a new force. It's a new energy."

"The aspirations of millions of Indians are driving India's growth," he said.

Marking the landmarks in India's progress, Prime Minister Modi said that India had been an importer of cell phones, but is now an exporter, and will not stop "till maximum devices in the world work on made-in-India chips".

"This tiny chip will be, will be something that takes the flight of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) to newer heights, and this is Modi's guarantee," he added.

The Prime Minister praised the work of the Indian diaspora in the US and across India, saying "I salute you".

"You have flown the flag high," he said.

He said he has "only praise from every leader about the Indian diaspora". "Whichever society we live in, we make great contributions, here in America, as doctors, researchers, as tech professionals, scientists, and other professionals," he said. But it extends to sports, he said referring to the World Cup Cricket championship that was played not far from the venue he was speaking where the US team comprised many Indian-Americans.

He recalled the affectionate welcome he had received the previous day from President Joe Biden and said, "This respect is for you, for your achievements, for the hundreds and thousands of Indians living here."

On the enduring links of the diaspora, he said, "There is no ocean so deep that would create distance between you and the India you have given a place to in the depths of your heart."

Indian-Americans are the brand ambassadors of India and have linked both countries.

Turning to India's commitment to democracy, he said that while the US preparing for its elections, India had completed the biggest election ever with an electorate larger than that of the US and entire Europe.

And India's voters had given him a third mandate not seen in 60 years, he said.

This was a recognition of his government's achievements and a mandate for its agenda of progress and development, Prime Minister Modi said.

He summed up his goal with the symbolism of Pushp (flower): P stands for progressive India, U for unstoppable India, S for Spiritual India, H for Humanity-first India and P for Prosperous India.

Giving a progress report of his governance of 10 years, the Prime Minister said that India had gone from the tenth biggest economy to the fifth, and was on the way to becoming the third largest.

Millions of Indians have seen their standards of living raised in all respects, from the provision of water and toilets to the provision of digital wallets and 5G cell phones – which now exceed the number in the US, he said.

People had higher ambitions, and, for example, they no longer wanted just roads, but demanded "wonderful expressways", he said. "We empowered the poor" creating a new middle class that is the driving force of India's development.

"One of the youngest countries in the world, it is a country that is full of energy, full of dreams every day, new achievements every day," he said.

On the close ties between the great democracies, Prime Minister Modi another play on the initials of Artificial Intelligence. AI "also means the spirit of America, India. This is the new AI power for the world. This AI spirit will take India-America relations to new heights", he said

Hours before Prime Minister Modi's speech, the area in front of the Coliseum began filling up with people carrying large and small Indian and US flags, many wearing "Modi & Us" T-shirts.

They came from 40 states, some on the 60 charted buses from New York, New Jersey, Washington and Boston, and others in their vehicles or public transportation

Among the crowd were men wearing Muslim headgear and women with head coverings and Sikhs with turbans, reflecting the diversity of India.

As they waited in long lines four hours before the speech to go through security, artists on a stage outside kept them entertained in the crisp 20-degree Celsius weather.

A woman in the line said, "We are just so proud of Modi ji, and we're proud to be part of this great celebration. Modi ji, we love you, and we want you to be very successful in whatever you’re doing for our country."

Periodic bursts of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Modi Modi" echoed around the arena and inside, and enthusiasts paraded waving huge Indian flags.

"With PM Modi at the helm, the meeting will celebrate the Indian diaspora’s achievements and reflect the people-to-people links between the US and India bringing the two nations closer," Avinash Gupta, the President of the tri-state chapter of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) told IANS.

Over 25,000 people had asked to attend the event, but their number had to be winnowed down to fit the arena's capacity of about 16,000, Gupta said.

Hundreds who could not get tickets stood outside to watch a simulcast on giant screens.

Before Prime Minister Modi took the stage, there was a rich cultural programme with dances and music from across India, classical and popular, some a fusion of the two.

Chandrika Tandon, the entrepreneur and Grammy nominee, led a choir melding "America, the Beautiful" and "Vande Mataram" -- a tribute to the two nations.

The diaspora event came in the middle of a three-day whirlwind visit to the US, sandwiched between the Quad Summit convened by US President Joe Biden in Delaware with Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan on Saturday, and Prime Minister Modi's address to the United Nations Summit of the Future on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.