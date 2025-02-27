Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer Kubera to release on June 20 this year!

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Director Sekhar Kammula’s eagerly awaited film, ‘Kubera’, featuring Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Nagarjuna in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on June 20 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, “A story of power. A battle for wealth. A game of fate.. #SekharKammulasKuberaa is ready to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience from 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. “

The release date announcement came on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Interestingly, Dhanush is known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Dhanush plays the role of a beggar who later rises to become a mafia king in the film. There is also speculation that Nagarjuna will portray the role of an investigating officer. However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to either of these speculations.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his most recent release, Thandel.

‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

