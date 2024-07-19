Determined to give my best performance in Paris Olympics, says Sukhjeet Singh

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team forward Sukhjeet Singh is determined to give his best performance in his debut Olympics in Paris.

From overcoming a career-threatening injury to earning a spot in the squad for the Paris Olympics, Sukhjeet's journey has been nothing less than inspiring. Since his national team debut in 2022, Sukhjeet has played 70 matches for the country, scoring an impressive 20 goals.

However, the 28-year-old forward's path has not been a bed of roses as he has faced numerous challenges and obstacles to reach this prestigious stage. Now, he is preparing to play in his first Olympics, determined to make his mark on the world’s biggest stage.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming Olympics, Sukhjeet said, "Playing in the Olympics has always been a dream for me and my family. It's the pinnacle of any athlete’s career, and I’m honoured to have this opportunity. I believe my hard work and dedication have paid off. Now, I am determined to fulfil my role in the team with excellence and repay the trust of my coach and teammates by giving my all in Paris."

Over the past two years, Sukhjeet has showcased his remarkable talent and consistency. He played a key role in the 2023 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, scoring three goals in six games. He was also a part of the gold-medal winning teams at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai and the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Recently, Sukhjeet contributed significantly in the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League, netting five goals.

Reflecting on his journey, Sukhjeet remarked, "The last two years have been incredibly rewarding for me. Every match has been a learning experience, pushing me to improve and contribute more to the team’s success. My focus is now entirely on the Paris Olympics, and I am determined to give my best performance to help our team achieve the highest honours."

Jalandhar-born Sukhjeet began playing hockey at the age of six, inspired by his father Ajit Singh, a former hockey player for Punjab Police. Despite his early start, his path to the senior Indian Men’s Hockey Team was gruelling. In 2018, then 22, Sukhjeet was included in the core probables camp for the senior team, but a freak back injury resulted in temporary paralysis of his right leg, putting his dream on hold.

Recalling his days of struggle to return to hockey and how his family, especially his father, helped him overcome the challenging time, Sukhjeet shared, "That period was one of the toughest times of my life. Being bedridden for almost five months was physically and mentally draining. I couldn’t walk, let alone play hockey, and even the simplest tasks like eating by myself became impossible. Each day felt like my dream of playing hockey was slipping further away, and it was incredibly disheartening. However, my family, especially my father, stood by me through it all. Their unwavering support and belief in my potential kept me going when I felt like giving up.”

"My father’s constant encouragement, his faith in my ability to recover, and his refusal to let me lose hope were crucial in helping me get back on my feet. His determination to see me back on the field was infectious, and it gave me the strength to push through the pain and challenges. Without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to return to hockey and chase my dream of representing India on the international stage," he added.

Despite the setbacks, Sukhjeet’s resilience and family support saw him make a triumphant return. He finally donned the coveted blue jersey against Spain during the 2021-22 FIH Pro League season, marking his debut with a goal and announcing his arrival on the international stage in style now, Sukhjeet, who is known for his speed and ability to make defence-splitting passes, will aim to fulfil his ultimate dream of winning Olympic gold in Paris.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.