Determination in securing national interests will not be disrupted: Iranian Foreign Ministry after President Raisi's death

Tehran, May 20 (IANS) Calling them as "two precious martyrs" and "prominent servants of the country", Iran on Monday said that the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will not disrupt the diplomatic apparatus' determination in securing the national interests.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Raisi and Amirabdollahian played "a historic, effective and lasting role" in the history of the country's politics and foreign relations during the last three years.

"Promoting Iran's status in the international system, bolstering convergence and consolidating bonds of friendship and affection among the regional countries and nations, establishing constructive ties in the international system, and supporting the establishment of justice at the regional and global levels have been a part of the tireless efforts of the two precious martyrs," it said.

"Undoubtedly, the martyrdom of the prominent servants of the country will not disrupt the diplomatic apparatus' determination in securing the national interests and playing an effective and constructive role for the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional and international equations," it added.

The ministry stated that it appreciates the "expression of human feelings and emotions" by the heads of state and nation, prominent political and religious figures and international organisations and their solidarity with the Iranian government and people in this moment of grief.

Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border on Sunday after flagging off joint projects in the region.

