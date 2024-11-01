Destroyed Ukraine's control centre for unmanned systems: Russian Defence Ministry

Moscow, Nov 1 (IANS) Russian Defence Ministry on Friday said that the country's military has inflicted considerable damage on the Ukrainian facilities over the past one week, damaging the control centre for unmanned systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"From October 26 to November 1, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 44 group strikes with high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in the destruction of energy facilities that supported the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the infrastructure of military airfields and railways used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to transport Western weapons and equipment," the Russian Defence Ministry detailed in its daily briefing on Ukraine military operation.

In addition, the control centre for unmanned systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, workshops for the production and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, fuel bases, as well as temporary deployment points for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nationalist groups and foreign mercenaries were damaged during the strikes.

It mentioned that, during the week, units of the North group of forces continued to carry out an operation to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the Kursk region.

"Air strikes, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems have damaged the manpower and equipment of a tank, six mechanized, three airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a marine brigade, four territorial defence brigades and two national guard brigades," the ministry revealed.

Over the course of a week, the Russian defence forces also claimed of destroying two US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system launchers, 38 field artillery pieces, including five US 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery pieces, and 114 vehicles.

"Over the course of a week, in the area of ​​responsibility of the North group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to over 2,810 servicemen, three tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, including a Swedish-made CV-90, a US-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, and 59 other armoured combat vehicles," it mentioned.

In another statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said that, during the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted.

"Duty air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. 36 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Kursk region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh region, four over the territory of the Oryol region and three over the territory of the Belgorod region," the statement said.

