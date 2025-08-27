Denmark summons US envoy over 'covert influence operations' in Greenland

Copenhagen, Aug 27 (IANS) The Danish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen summoned the US charge d'affaires for talks over reports that US citizens with links to the White House have been conducting secret influence operations in Greenland, a land coveted by Washington.

Danish broadcaster DR reported that at least three US nationals linked to US President Donald Trump have made multiple trips to Greenland this year, allegedly working to build private networks, infiltrate local communities and categorize locals based on their attitudes toward US control of the island.

"We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead," Rasmussen said.

The minister said that the talks would be a "preventive conversation" aimed at making Denmark's position clear. "Any official involvement in activities that can be described as influence campaigns would be in violation of international rules," Xinhua News Agency reported.

Interference in the country's internal affairs is "unacceptable," he stressed.

Responding to DR's request for comment, a representative of the US government said that "the US government does not control or direct the actions of private citizens," and that Washington "respects the Greenlandic people's right to decide their own future."

Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to gain control of Greenland, stating that he would not rule out the possibility of using "military or economic coercion" to achieve this goal.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service told media that Greenland has increasingly become the target of influence campaigns aimed at creating tension between Copenhagen and Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, although Denmark retains control over its foreign affairs and defence.

