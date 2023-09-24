Delhi Police arrest trio for framing rival by staged leg-shooting incident

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, his brother, and an associate for framing his rival by shooting himself in the leg, an official said on Sunday.

The official said that they have also recovered one country-made pistol from the possession of Wasem, his brother Fahim (32) and their associate Sahil (23).

According to police,a shooting incident in the Kardampuri area was reported on Thursday at Jyoti Nagar police station in northeast Delhi. The victim was subsequently taken to GTB Hospital by his brother.

"Upon receiving the report, a police team promptly arrived at the hospital and gathered information. However, the victim did not provide a statement. Consequently, a case was registered under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 27/54/59 of the Arms Act, and an investigation was initiated," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey.

During the course of the investigation, the police team apprehended an individual named Bhura. In the meantime, it came to light that Bhura had been released from jail a few days prior.

Fahim was also questioned. “It was revealed that they intended to settle a score with Bhura by falsely implicating him in a case. Therefore, they, along with a friend named Sahil, conspired and sought a location outside the range of CCTV cameras,” said the DCP.

"On Thursday, at approximately 9 p.m., they intercepted Bhura on the street. Sahil restrained him from behind, while Fahim handed a homemade pistol to his brother, Waseem, who proceeded to shoot himself in the left leg. Waseem then returned the weapon to Fahim," said the DCP.

"During this incident, Bhura managed to break free from Sahil's grip and escaped. Subsequently, they transported the injured Waseem to GTB Hospital and made a PCR call on the way,” said the DCP.

“The country-made pistol, loaded with a single empty cartridge, was recovered from the possession of the accused Fahim. Furthermore, the other accused were also apprehended,” said the DCP.

