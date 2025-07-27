Delhi CM slams AAP leaders for spreading rumours on slum demolitions

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday accused AAP leaders of spreading rumours on slum demolitions, reiterating the government’s commitment to rehabilitate eligible slum residents in case their dwellings are razed for development projects.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at the slum camp (Faatak wali jhuggi) near the railway crossing in Shalimar Bagh on Sunday, where the Railways have issued a notice for demolition as part of a project to expand the Azadpur railway station.

CM Gupta assured residents of the slum that her government has allocated Rs 700 crore in the Budget for the development of slum settlements.

She stated that whenever slums need to be removed for any reason, arrangements are being made to provide houses to the eligible residents.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the slum dwellers not to be misled by the "broom-wielding" (AAP) leaders, as during their government, they merely treated slum residents as vote banks and encouraged the supply of alcohol to these areas.

Now that the current government is working on developmental schemes for the slum communities, these leaders are trying to incite unrest and mislead the residents, she said.

CM Gupta pointed out that a survey of the Faatak wali jhuggi area was conducted in 2020, but the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government neither took any decisions nor held talks with the Railways. "But we have now begun working on a plan for you, so that you do not face any hardship," she said.

She made it clear that if slums have to be removed for the sake of development projects or any other legitimate reasons, the government will ensure proper rehabilitation for the eligible residents so that they too can become part of Delhi’s growth story.

CM Gupta assured that she would speak to the Ministry of Railways and make arrangements for housing for the residents of this area. "You will get complete justice. The Delhi government is fully committed to this," she said, adding that there is no need to panic.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress and AAP governments, stating that in the past 40 years, no development has taken place in Delhi’s slums.

“These parties have only seen slum dwellers as vote banks and have constantly tried to exploit them, while also damaging the city’s geographical character,” she said.

CM Gupta said that AAP leaders are making baseless allegations that the Delhi government is focused on removing slum dwellers.

