Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 20 exclusive camps for women Kanwars

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Assuring grand and seamless facilities for Shiv devotees or 'Kanwars' during the holy month of Shravan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that 20 camps will be set up exclusively for women devotees travelling on foot.

The Chief Minister held a special interactive meeting with Kanwar Seva Committees, which are responsible for arrangements like tents and community meals (bhandaras) for Shiva devotees during the Kanwar festival.

CM Gupta affirmed that her government would extend full respect and hospitality to the Kanwariyas.

During the holy month of Shravan, when they enter Delhi, Ministers and MLAs of the state government will greet them at Delhi's borders.

Those present in the meeting includes the Chairman of the Kanwar Festival Organising Committee and Delhi's Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra; committee members and MLAs Anil Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, Ajay Mahawar, Pradyuman Rajput, Abhay Verma, and others.

Addressing all the Shiva devotees and Kanwar committees devoted to service, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is fully devoted to making the festival grand and seamless.

She added that this is the government's first Kanwar event and the aim is to make it the most memorable, convenient, and well-coordinated Kanwar celebration ever.

The Chief Minister told that processes related to sanitation, toilets, security, electricity, lighting, and medical facilities have been significantly improved.

A new provision has been introduced to grant permissions to organising committees within 72 hours, CM Gupta said.

In addition, it has been decided to provide up to 1,200 units of free electricity for each camp, she added.

She also assured that all pending payments post the festival will be cleared within three months.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who is leading the preparations for the Kanwar festival, said that the Delhi government is committed to making this year's Kanwar Yatra grand and well-organised.

He urged all representatives of the Kanwar Committees to work sincerely and within defined standards and to treat the welcoming of Shiva devotees as a festival in itself.

Minister Mishra also added that under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special focus will be given to cleanliness at Kanwar camps, including additional arrangements for mobile toilet vans.

"There are also plans to build welcome gates for Shiva devotees. This year's Kanwar festival will become a unique example of public participation, and the government aims to set up at least 20 separate camps exclusively for women devotees," he said.

Last year, 170 Kanwar organising committees were funded by the Delhi government.

Kanwar Yatra is one of North India's most significant religious traditions, where millions of devotees collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri, and other sacred places to offer at Shiva temples in their native places.

Every year, thousands of Kanwar devotees pass through Delhi en route to other states.

To welcome and accommodate them, Kanwar camps are set up across various parts of the city.

They are offered resting areas, food and medical facilities at these camps set up along key roads used by the devotees to travel on foot.

