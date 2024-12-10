Delhi BJP releases lists of failures of 10 MLAs, calls them 'charge sheets'

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Enlisting the residents' grievances, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly and convenor of BJP's 'election charge sheet committee', Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday, released charge sheets for 10 Assembly constituencies in the national capital to expose the failure of the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

The constituencies covered include Madipur, Burari, Model Town, Mundka, Kalkaji, Gokulpur, Malviya Nagar, R K Puram, Narela, and Moti Nagar.

On this occasion, Gupta also unveiled the new tagline of the charge sheets against AAP's misgovernance: 'Delhi sarkar hui kangal, AAP vidhayak malamal, Sheesh Mahal me Kejriwal'.

The LoP announced that the BJP has conducted special surveys in all 70 constituencies of Delhi, interacted with residents, studied local problems, and gathered public opinion about the respective MLAs.

He said that charge sheets were being prepared for all 70 constituencies and would be released one by one to the people.

Tuesday's release includes the charge sheets for 10 constituencies.

BJP leaders, including Ramesh Bidhuri, R.P. Singh, Kapil Mishra, Raja Iqbal Singh, Richa Pandey Mishra, Aarti Mehra, Gulshan Virmani, and Sunita Kangra, were also present.

While releasing the charge sheets, Gupta launched a scathing attack on AAP, claiming the party is incapable of addressing public concerns.

He said that AAP leaders, facing numerous corruption allegations, had panicked to the extent of mistrusting their own MLAs.

Gupta accused the AAP of sidelining sitting MLAs and fielding new candidates in their place.

Out of 62 seats held by AAP, Gupta said, the party had declared candidates for 31 so far.

He alleged that AAP's current MLAs had done no work, avoided their constituents, and were now seen as failures even by their own party.

Gupta criticised the AAP government's so-called "education revolution" led by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He alleged that Sisodia had to switch constituencies to hide his failures and avoid public accountability.

Attacking Sisodia as an "absconder", Gupta claimed he did not work in his Patparganj constituency and opted to contest from Jungpura instead.

The LoP alleged that under Sisodia's tenure, Delhi's education system suffered significantly, with three lakh students failing in Class 9 and 11, the closure of 29 Pratibha schools, and a reduction in the number of schools.

Instead of focusing on education, Sisodia prioritised implementing the controversial liquor policy, leading to corruption worth crores of rupees, which resulted in his year-long imprisonment.

