Delhi BJP protests outside AAP office demanding CM Kejriwal's resignation, expulsion of Sisodia from party

New Delhi, Oct 04 (IANS) The Delhi unit of the BJP on Wednesday staged a protest outside the AAP’s office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hundreds of the Delhi BJP workers and leaders gathered outside the AAP’s office near ITO and demanded Kejriwal’s resignation.

Senior BJP leaders, including state unit chief Virender Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri and several others were present during the protest where they alsodemanded the expulsion of Manish Sisodia from the AAP.

The protest came in the wake of the fresh searches by the Enforcement Directorate at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday.

However, when the BJP leaders tried to jump the barricades, they were detained by the Delhi Police.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP also put up hoardings at ITO demanding Kejriwal's resignation after the ED began searches at Singh's residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

