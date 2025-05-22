Delhi Assembly’s PAC meeting discusses CAG reports on pollution, liquor policy

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Reports of the CAG on air pollution and irregularities in liquor sales in the capital were discussed at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Committee Chief and MLA Ajay Mahawar.

The meeting began with a formal introduction of all committee members, followed by a detailed discussion on the relationship and working procedures between the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the PAC.

Members present at the meeting included Arvinder Singh Lovely, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajkumar Chauhan, Atishi, Virendra Kadyan, and Kuldeep Kumar. Senior officials in attendance included the Additional Deputy CAG, Secretary of the Health Department, Excise Commissioner, Transport Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment), Secretary of the Delhi Assembly, Finance Secretary, and others.

The PAC held a serious discussion on issues highlighted in the CAG reports, such as air pollution, irregularities in liquor sales in the capital, and matters related to health. The committee sought detailed information from various departments to ensure transparency and accountability and deliberated on the future course of action.

Speaking during the meeting, PAC Chairman Ajay Mahawar stated: "The responsibility of the Public Accounts Committee is not merely to review reports, but to ensure transparency and accountability in governance in the public interest. The topics discussed today are directly related to the lives of the common people. We will ensure that meaningful discussions are held on the irregularities raised in the CAG reports and that an honest report is presented in the House.”

Earlier, Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the legislative Assembly has decided to use the Central Government's Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) software for effective monitoring of audit paragraphs by the CAG.

Gupta directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma to implement the APMS.

In this regard, Dr. Verma had written to Parma Sen, Additional Secretary (Expenditure Department, Ministry of Finance), seeking permission for the Delhi Government to use APMS.

In response, Sen assured that the Delhi government could use the Central Government's APMS until it develops its own system.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.