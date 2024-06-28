Delhi Airport Terminal-1 canopy was inaugurated in 2009, says Union Minister 

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Amid the political slugfest that erupted following the collapse of the canopy at Terminal-1 of Delhi's IGI Airport on Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the structure was built in 2009.

Pointing out the misinformation being spread about the inauguration of the structure, he said, "This structure was built in 2009."

"PM Modi had inaugurated another building, not the Terminal 1. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the time the canopy was built and inaugurated," said the Minister.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Centre on the incident. He wrote on X, "Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt."

"Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse, Jabalpur airport roof collapse, Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads, Ram Mandir leakage, Cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, 13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 & 2024, Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging, Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat, ... are some stark instances which expose the tall claims by Modi ji and BJP of creating "World Class Infrastructure" !, wrote Kharge.

The Congress chief also said, "On March 10th, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Ariport T1, he called himself "Doosri mitti ka insaan..." All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a Corrupt, Inept and Selfish Govt."

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister visited the spot at the Delhi Airport.

"We have asked the Delhi International Airport Limited to do a verification and inspection from their side. But we are not leaving it up to them. From the Ministry, we have the DGCA, which underlooks the safety aspect, which will be supervising this inspection and will submit its report. From the ministry side, I can assure you that this is taken as a serious issue, not just in this airport but all across the country, with similar structures."

He said that all the airports in the country will be checked. "We will conduct a thorough check on all the airports that come under our purview.. we will make the necessary report and see if there is a requirement for an independent body for this.

At least one person died and four others were injured when the canopy at the Terminal-1 of Delhi Airport collapsed on Friday amid heavy rain.

