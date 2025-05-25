Delegation in Bahrain conveys India’s stance on terrorism, to visit Kuwait next

Manama, May 25 (IANS) An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda met with Bahrain's Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh and reaffirmed India's stance on combating terrorism.

The parliamentarians also met Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and stressed India's strong resolve against cross-border terror activities.

The delegation includes Baijayant Panda, BJP MP; Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP; Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP; Rekha Sharma, BJP MP; Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP; Satnam Singh Sandhu, Nominated MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted, "Hon'ble MP Baijayant Panda led All-Party Delegation met H.E. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, the Chairman Shura Council, Bahrain and underscored India's resolve to fight against terrorism and strengthen bilateral ties."

"Together in the fight against terrorism, Baijayant Jay Panda and other members of the All-Party Delegation called on Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa. Meeting discussed matters of mutual interest & India's commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms," the Embassy said in another post.

Later in the day, the delegation also visited Bab Al Bahrain, a historic landmark in Manama.

While in Bahrain, the Indian parliamentarians also interacted with the diaspora living here as well as conveyed India's unified and unwavering stand against terrorism.

Taking to X, BJP MP Panda said, "Our Indian diaspora has succeeded globally, and this makes us all very proud. Today, along with my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, we engaged with the Indian community in Bahrain and conveyed India's unified and unwavering stance against terrorism"

The delegation also met the prominent personalities in Bahrain on Operation Sindoor and India's stance against terrorism.

The visit, aimed at strengthening India's ties in the region and highlighting the country's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, marks the beginning of a multi-nation tour across Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.

The Indian delegation will now head to Kuwait (May 26-27) and projecting India's united and unwavering stance against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism. There, the leaders will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the Government of Kuwait, prominent members of civil society, influencers, think-tanks, media and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.