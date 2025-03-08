Defending champions Barreras, Morillo shine on 2nd day of India Paddle Festival 2025

Mengaluru, March 8 (IANS) The second day of the International SUP Championship at the India Paddle Festival 2025, the country’s only international Stand-Up Paddling event, saw thrilling battles across all categories at Sasihithlu Beach. In the APP Distance Race (10 km), Spain’s defending champions proved unstoppable, with Esperanza Barreras reclaiming her Women’s title while compatriot Antonio Morillo dominated the Men’s category.

India’s young paddlers made their mark, sweeping all three podium spots in the U-15 Technical Distance Race (1.5 km), with Aneesh Kumar leading the charge. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Keefe Anargya Pranoto emerged victorious in the U-18 Technical Distance Race edging out defending champion Aakash Pujar.

The India Paddle Festival 2025, organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club and presented by Incredible India and Karnataka Tourism, will run until March 9 and promises an exhilarating mix of elite SUP competitions and cultural celebrations.

The day started with the U-18 Technical Distance Race (5 km) saw a thrilling battle, with Indonesia’s Keefe Anargya Pranoto securing first place with an impressive time of 38:46:58. Defending champion and local favorite Aakash Pujar finished closely behind in 39:35:27, while his cousin, Raju Pujar, secured third place with a time of 43:00:59.

In the U-15 Technical Distance Race (1.5 km), Tamil Nadu’s Aneesh Kumar emerged victorious, clocking 10:13:34. Local paddler Pradeep secured second place in 12:16:37, while another Tamil talent, Nitish K, claimed third with a time of 13:23:42.

Defending champion Esperanza Barreras from Spain once again showcased her dominance in the 10 km APP Distance Race, clinching first place with a stellar time of 51:11:35. She was followed by South Africa’s Chiara Vorster in second place with 57:44:18, and Korea’s Sujeong Lim, who secured third with 58:33:37. India’s Vijayalakshmi Irulappan, finished in a commendable fifth place with a time of 1:03:15:29.

Reflecting on her victory, Esperanza Barreras said, “The competition was incredible, and I truly enjoyed every moment of it. I had a lot of fun, and the conditions here are always excellent. I didn’t feel much pressure defending the championship because I focused solely on myself during races, without worrying about anything else. But I can say that I really pushed hard to secure the win today, and I’m absolutely thrilled with the result.”

Spain’s Antonio Morillo emerged as the champion in the APP Distance Race – Open Men’s Category, finishing with an exceptional time of 44:53:47 to retain his title. Hungary’s Daniel Hasulyo took second place with 45:34:38, while Denmark’s Christian Andersen rounded out the podium in third with 47:05:46.

Among Indian paddlers, Sekar Patchai put up a strong performance, securing fourth place with a time of 50:32:46, followed by Manikandan M., who finished sixth in 52:31:23.

Speaking after his victory, Antonio Morillo said, “The conditions were incredible—hot water, choppy waves, strong winds, and floodwaters in the river. It was a race with everything, making it a true test for all athletes. I faced tough competition, especially from Christian Andersen. We pushed hard together in the top three, but once we entered the river, I found an extra gear, pulled ahead, and secured the win. It was a tough battle, but I’m thrilled with the result.”

