Defence ministry inks Rs 1,561 cr contract for 47 bridge laying tanks

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory, a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, for the procurement of 47 Tank-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLT) for the Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 1,560.52 crore.

The contract was inked by the senior officials of MoD and HVF/AVNL in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

The BLT is a critical equipment which is employed to launch bridges during offensive/defensive operations by mechanised forces. It provides the integral bridging capability to the tank and armoured vehicle fleet enhancing battlefield mobility and offensive capability.

The present case being a Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) will give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative in defence. This project will also play a pivotal role in boosting the overall economy and increasing employment avenues in the country.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation.

“It is for the first time that a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine - all three - are being commissioned together. Above all, these frontline platforms are Made in India products,” he said.

"The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants underscores India's unwavering commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defence sector," he said.

The PM added that the commissioning of three naval combatants was a significant step towards empowering the Indian Navy of the 21st century, especially, when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave new strength and vision to the Navy.

The Prime Minister said that enhancing the nation's military capabilities to align with the demands of the 21st century remains a key priority for India.

“Whether it is land, air, water, the deep sea, or outer space, India is steadfastly safeguarding its interests across all domains. To achieve this, continuous reforms are being implemented. The establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff was a significant step in this direction. Additionally, efforts are underway to strengthen our armed forces through the development of Theatre Commands,” he said.

