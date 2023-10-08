Defections from BRS, BJP boost Cong, but also create problems for it

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) A couple of sitting legislators, two former ministers and a former MP are among some key leaders who have quit the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to join the Congress in the last four months.

Some disgruntled leaders in the BRS were undecided till May whether to join the BJP or the Congress, as both the parties were trying hard to woo them.

The BJP, which was going aggressive, had even constituted a panel headed by MLA Eatala Rajaiah to speak to the dissident leaders in other parties and invite them to join the saffron party.

After the Congress won the elections in Karnataka, the dissident leaders were quick to make their choice.

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who were suspended by the BRS for anti-party activities, were the first to switch loyalties to the Congress along with 30 others.

Their joining was seen as a shot in the arm for the Congress in undivided Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts. Both the leaders are considered influential in their respective districts, and can influence the poll outcome in a few constituencies.

Krishna Rao had resigned from the Congress to join the BRS in 2011. He was elected from Kollapur constituency in Mahabubnagar district in 2014 on a BRS ticket. However, he felt sidelined in the BRS after MLA Harshvardhan Reddy, who had defeated him in the 2018 elections, switched his loyalties from the Congress to the BRS after the Assembly polls.

Srinivas Reddy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam on a YSR Congress Party ticket in 2014, later switched loyalties to the BRS. He was unhappy after KCR denied him a party ticket for both 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After the BRS announced candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly seats in August, dissidence started brewing in the ruling party in a few constituencies. The Congress was quick to take advantage of this.

The grand old party succeeded in roping in former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

He formally joined the Congress party on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Hyderabad on September 16.

The former minister was miffed with the BRS after he was denied ticket from the Palair constituency in Khammam district for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BRS has given ticket to Kandla Upender Reddy, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018 but later defected to the BRS.

Nageswara Rao, who was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) since its inception in early 1980s, had served as a minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in the cabinets of N.T. Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu and later became a minister in Telangana’s first government.

A five-time MLA and senior leader from Khammam district, he joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) in 2014 after the formation of Telangana state. He was minister for roads and buildings in the first TRS government headed by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Nageswara Rao was elected on a TRS ticket from Palair in the 2016 by-election. However, in 2018, he lost to Upender Reddy.

The Congress achieved another success by luring sitting BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao to its camp. The MLA from Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad figured in the list of 115 candidates announced by KCR. However, he raised the banner of revolt as KCR ignored his demand for giving ticket to his son Rohith Rao from Medak constituency.

The MLA resigned from BRS on September 22 alleging that the party lacked democracy and transparency.

On September 28, he along with his son joined the Congress in the presence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Former BRS MLA Vemula Veeresham, who represented the Nakrekal Assembly constituency, also joined the grand old party,

Hanumantha Rao joined the Congress after he was reportedly assured tickets for both him and his son.

In another blow to the BRS, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, a member of Telangana's Legislative Council, resigned from the BRS on October 1 after his meeting with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

The MLC has been reportedly assured Congress ticket from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency.

He along with another BRS leader, Thakur Balaji Singh, with several of their supporters joined the Congress on October 6 in New Delhi in the presence of Kharge. Narayan Reddy’s joining is likely to strengthen the Congress in united Mahabubnagar district.

The Congress also succeeded in attracting a few leaders from the BJP. Former minister A.Chandrasekhar resigned from the BJP and joined Congress in August.

The five-time legislator, a former MLA from Vikarabad, has been staying away from party activities for some time.

Chandrasekhar had quit the Congress to join the BJP in 2021. He had earlier served as an MLA from Vikarabad constituency for five times from 1985 to 2008. He was elected on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from Vikarabad for four consecutive terms. He later joined TRS (now BRS) and was elected on a TRS ticket in 2004. He served as a minister in the Congress-led coalition government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Later, he joined the Congress. He then quit the party to join BJP in 2021.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Yennam Srinivasa Reddy, who were suspended from the BJP recently for anti-party activities, also joined the Congress.

While these joinings have boosted the Congress, they have also created problems for the party at a few places.

Hanumanth Rao’s joining has led to resignation of some Congress leaders in Malkajgiri.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Congress Committee (DCC) PresidentNandikanti Sridhar was among those who quit the party and joined the BRS. KCR immediately rewarded him with the post of Chairman of Telangana State Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited.

BRS has tried to play down the defections from its camp.

“Politics is like a train. Some passengers get on board, some get off,” said BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao.

Political analysts say that defections are common ahead of the elections.

“There was a similar situation in 2018 when several leaders, including some sitting legislators, had quit the BRS to join the Congress in the hope that the latter would come to power,” said an analyst.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Once the list is released, the party may witness intense infighting as was seen in the past.

