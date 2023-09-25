Decision on alliance with Cong by Sept end: Y.S. Sharmila

Hyderabad, Sept 25 (IANS) The President of YSR Telangana Party, Y.S. Sharmila, on Monday held a meeting with senior functionaries and cadres of the party, and discussed a variety of aspects in connection with the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Sharmila stated that any possibility of working with the Congress will be finalised by the end of September, as the notification timing is fast nearing. If no alliance fructifies, the party will contest all the 119 seats in the state.

Sharmila also said that she will tour across all the Assembly segments starting the second week of October.

During the meeting, she assured the party cadres that their efforts will be recognised and their interests will be protected.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.