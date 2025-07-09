Death toll in US Texas flash floods climbs to 109; over 160 missing

Houston, July 9 (IANS) At least 109 people were dead and over 160 are still missing after devastating flash floods affected Texas in the US, with rescue operations still going on along the Guadalupe river.

Of the fatalities, 87 occurred in Kerr County, officials said. Camp Mystic, located along the river in Hunt, Texas, confirmed on Monday that at least 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon that at least 161 people are known to be missing after the deadly flooding, noting that searches will persist throughout the Guadalupe River system in the hope of locating anyone else.

He also asked the public to contact local officials with information about friends or relatives believed to be missing.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," Camp Mystic said in a statement.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls."

At least five Camp Mystic campers are still missing, along with one counselor, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha was quoted by a media outlet as saying on Tuesday.

There were about 750 children at Camp Mystic when the floods hit, the sheriff said earlier.

US President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County at Abbott's request. On Saturday, Abbott said he visited the summer camp, describing the scene as "horrendously ravaged".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the loss of life due to the flooding in the US state of Texas, his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, notably of a large number of children, caused by the recent floods in Texas, which struck during what should have been a time of celebration over the holiday weekend," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with all those impacted, the people of Texas and the US government, said the spokesman.

The death toll from flash floods that struck Texas in the US has now climbed to more than 100 people and an unknown number of others are missing, officials said.

