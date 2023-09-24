Death toll in Taiwan factory fire, explosions rises to 10

Beijing, Sep 24 (IANS) The death toll in a fire and explosions at a factory in Taiwan has risen to ten, local media reported.

The fire that erupted at a golf factory in Pingtung County on Friday has claimed ten lives and injured over 100.

On receiving report, local fire authorities deployed firefighting crews to the scene on Friday evening, local media reported.

The initial fire triggered subsequent explosions, causing the collapse of the factory structure in which numerous firefighters and factory employees were trapped, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.