Death toll from Israeli bombing on Gaza school rises to 35 (2nd Ld)

Gaza, June 6 (IANS) At least 35 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, the media reported on Thursday.

An Israeli fighter jet bombed at least three classrooms with several missiles, medical sources told Xinhua news agency.

Hamas-run media office in Gaza condemned Israel's attack on the school as a "terrible massacre" in a statement, calling it "clear evidence of the crime of genocide committed against civilians".

The office said that Israel and the US "should bear full responsibility for these crimes that endanger humanity and violate international law", Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel Defense Forces attacked a Hamas compound inside a school in the Nuseirat area during Wednesday night, eliminating many saboteurs who participated in an attack on October 7, 2023, said Avichay Adraee, Israeli military spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday.

