Death toll from Israeli attack hits 900 in Gaza

Gaza, Oct 11 (IANS) At least 900 Palestinians have been killed from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The ministry in a press statement on Tuesday said that the total number of deaths due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip reached 900, including 260 children and 230 women, noting that 4,500 others were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that six health personnel were killed and 15 others were wounded with various injuries.

The Israeli airstrikes also caused displacement of more than 140,000 people, the ministry said.

The statement added that the health system in the Gaza Strip suffers from a severe shortage of 44 per cent of medicines, 32 per cent of medical consumables, and 60 per cent of laboratory and blood bank supplies, in addition to the collapse of electrical generators and the lack of fuel.

The ministry called on humanitarian institutions to provide medicines, medical consumables, fuel, and emergency needs to hospitals, open a safe corridor for the entry of health aid and medical delegations, and facilitate the movement of the wounded and sick who do not have access to treatment in Gaza.

