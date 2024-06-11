Death toll in Indonesia's floods, landslides reaches 3

Hanoi, June 11 (IANS) Three people died in Vietnam's northern mountainous region following torrential rains over the past few days, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported on Tuesday.

Two people drowned in floods, and another was killed by landslides in Ha Giang province, said the report.

More than 2,400 houses in the region were inundated, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ha Giang province has been hit the hardest by floods, with rainfall estimated at 100-400 mm over the past few days.

The province witnessed the highest floods in the past 30 years, local media reported.

Natural disasters left 39 people dead and missing in Vietnam from January to May, according to the General Statistics Office.

The disasters meanwhile caused economic losses of 996.7 billion Vietnamese dong (39.2 million US dollars) during the cited period, which was 2.3 times higher than the same period of 2023.

